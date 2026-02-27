Delhi court grants bail to 14 JNU students arrested for protest against VC

A Delhi court granted bail to all 14 JNU students who were arrested on February 27. The arrested include JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, secretary Gopika Babu, general secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar. Delhi police arrested these students after clashes broke out, attempting to stop the students' march from proceeding further.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) carried out a protest march demanding action against Vice Chancellor Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. Students alleged the VC made 'brahminical' and 'Manuvadi' discriminatory remarks against the UGC Equity Regulations 2026 in a podcast.