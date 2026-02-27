Kerala HC stays single judge’s order suspending release of 'The Kerala Story 2'

The Kerala High Court has lifted the interim stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.

A division bench passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who argued that the film does not harm Kerala or any religious community and that further delay would cause financial losses.

Earlier, a single bench had imposed a 15-day stay and asked the CBFC to review the petitions. The film, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Sunshine Pictures, has sparked controversy over its alleged portrayal of the Muslim community.