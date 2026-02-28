Airlines in India cancel all flights to West Asia

Airlines from India cancelled all flights to West Asia on February 28. The airlines include Air India Express, IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet. Tensions escalated in the region after the US-Israel strikes on Iran and its retaliation. An Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked carriers to closely monitor the rapidly evolving security situation in the region and strictly adhere to international airspace advisories, as several West Asian countries impose restrictions or temporary closures of their skies following military developments.