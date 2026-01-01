Indore water contamination: Locals claim 13 deaths, Mayor puts it at seven while CM confirms four

Conflicting claims have come up regarding the number of deaths due to consumption of contaminated water in Indore. The consumption of contaminated water caused an outbreak of diarrhoea that affected 1400-1500 people

The locals of Bhagirathpura area claim that 13 people died, including a six-month-old child. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday claimed the death toll at four. While Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed seven deaths

Bhagirathpura falls under the constituency of state Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. On Thursday, He assured the public that the issue was sorted but still claimed that only four people died