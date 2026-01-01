Northeast students hold candlelight march in Dehradun demanding justice for Anjel Chakma

Northeast students held a candlelight march in Dehradun demanding justice for Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura who was killed following a violent attack.

The protest, held under the banner of the Unified Tripura Students Association (UTSA), began at Gandhi Park and marched to Ghantaghar, with participants holding candles and raising slogans such as “Stop Racism”, “We Are Indians”, and “We Want Justice.”

Students from other states also joined the march in solidarity. UTSA general secretary Churanta Tripura alleged that the police were suppressing the case and not considering the racism angle. He further claimed that authorities asked protesters to halt the march, citing traffic disruptions due to New Year celebrations.

Anjel Chakma was attacked on December 9 with a knife and brass knuckles and succumbed to his injuries on December 26 after 17 days of hospitalisation.