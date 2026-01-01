World welcomes 2026 with fireworks and countdown celebrations | London | Dubai | New York

From London and Dubai to New York City, people around the world welcomed the New Year with grand celebrations. Cities lit up the skies with spectacular fireworks and dazzling light shows, while some marked the occasion in a more subdued way.

In New York City, thousands gathered at Times Square, braving freezing temperatures to witness the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop. Dubai hosted one of the world’s most breathtaking celebrations, as the Burj Khalifa became the centerpiece of a record-breaking display featuring fireworks, LED visuals, and synchronized fountain shows.

In the UK, the New Year was ushered in with a stunning fireworks display over London’s Big Ben, drawing huge crowds along the Thames.