Zohran Mamdani swears in on Quran to become first Muslim mayor of New York City

Zohran Mamdani became the 112th mayor on January 1. He took his oath in a private ceremony as the clock turned 12:00 AM, ringing in the new year 2026. The 34-year-old is NYC's first youngest, African-born, Muslim mayor of South Asian origin, who took his oath by placing his hand on a Quran.

Political ally and New York Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath. His wife and visual artist Rama Duwaji became the First Lady of NYC. Mamdani will be sworn in again publicy by US senator Bernie Sanders, alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from the Democratic Party, followed by a 'block party' with New Yorkers on the Broadway street.