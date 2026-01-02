Water contamination triggered diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, lab report confirms

A lab report confirmed that water contamination caused the Indore diarrhoea outbreak over the past eight days. The acute diarrhoea claimed at least four lives and affected over 1400 locals. However, unconfirmed reports claimed around 10 people had died between December 28 and 30

At least 272 patients have been hospitalised in eight days since the outbreak. 32 people are in intensive care units, 201 remain admitted, and 71 patients were discharged. The local authorities did not pay heed to the compaints by locals of an 'unsual smell' and 'bitter taste' in the water until deaths occurred. However, further inspections of the water supply network in Bhagirathpura are underway. The MP government will soon issue a standard operating procedure to prevent such incidents.