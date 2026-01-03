14 Maoists killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur

In a significant anti-Naxal operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region eliminated 14 Maoists on Saturday. The encounters unfolded in the dense forests, highlighting the ongoing conflict in the area.

Twelve insurgents were gunned down in Sukma district during an intense firefight, while two others met a similar fate in neighboring Bijapur.Separate teams from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) initiated search operations early that morning, leading to intermittent exchanges of fire. Authorities recovered weapons and Maoist literature from the sites, underscoring the rebels' presence.

Among the deceased were wanted commanders like Mangtu and Hunga Madkam, dealing a blow to the CPI (Maoist) structure.This operation marks the first major encounter of 2026, intensifying efforts to curb left-wing extremism in Bastar. Officials anticipate further operations amid heightened vigilance.