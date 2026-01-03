KKR's Bangladeshi pacer, Mustafizur Rahman withdrawn from IPL 2026 squad

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday confirmed the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. This decision comes following a directive issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to withdraw him

KKR was under immense pressure after several Hindus were killed in Bangladesh recently. BJP leaders and Hindutva activists attacked the team and its owner Shah Rukh Khan, even calling the actor 'a traitor'. KKR had acquired the services of Mustafizur for Rs 9.20 crore at the players' auction last month

