Zomato founder CEO Deepinder Goel's remarks on gig workers' strike draw flak

Zomato founder Deepinder Goel remarked that the gig workers' strike was politically motivated. He also went on to call the protesters 'miscreants', drawing flak online. The nationwide strike of over 2 lakh quick commerce platform workers on December 31 was successful. These platforms include Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Amazon, and Flipkart. The strike underscored unfair payouts, unsafe 10-minute delivery models, and arbitrary ID blocking. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union Founder President, Shaik Salauddin, condemned corporates like Zomato and Swiggy for their apathy.