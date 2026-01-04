If Trump can abduct the Venezuelan President, why can't Modi capture terrorists from Pakistan?: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a bold challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public address on Saturday, urging him to deploy Indian troops into Pakistan. Owaisi criticized the government's inaction on cross-border terrorism, emphasizing the need for decisive measures against longstanding threats.

He drew a parallel with former US President Donald Trump, who, according to Owaisi, successfully orchestrated the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his homeland. This reference highlighted Owaisi's point on the feasibility of international interventions when political will is strong.

Questioning Modi's resolve, Owaisi asked why India could not similarly apprehend the masterminds behind the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 attacks hiding in Pakistan. He argued that such action would demonstrate India's commitment to justice and security for its citizens.