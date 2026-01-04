India expresses 'deep concern' over US capture of Venezuela, protests in different states

India has expressed deep concern over the recent US military strikes on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation, reaffirming India's support for the well-being and safety of the Venezuelan people while calling for peaceful dialogue to ensure regional stability.

In a measured response, India urged all parties to resolve issues through non-violent means, emphasizing respect for sovereignty and the need for de-escalation amid global reactions ranging from condemnation to cautious observation.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) organized protests in Delhi and other parts of India, denouncing the US action. CPI(M) leader M A Baby described it as "naked aggression," with Left parties calling for nationwide demonstrations in solidarity with Venezuela.