Stalin's sole objective is to make his son CM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams DMK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. During his tour, he launched a sharp critique against the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin, escalating political tensions ahead of future elections.

Shah alleged that there is "no guarantee of the safety of mothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu," pointing to rising concerns over law and order. He accused Stalin of prioritising family succession in politics over addressing public welfare and security issues.

Furthermore, Shah labelled the DMK government as the most corrupt in India, claiming widespread misuse of power. His remarks drew strong reactions, intensifying the ongoing rivalry between the BJP and DMK in the state.