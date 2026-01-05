Aam Aadmi Party leader Jharmal Singh shot dead in Punjab during wedding

A leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Jharmal Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Amritsar on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the city’s political circles. The incident occurred when Singh was attending a wedding function, where he was allegedly targeted in a brazen attack carried out in full public view.

According to initial accounts, the assailants approached Singh from behind and fired at him at point-blank range before fleeing the venue. Visuals that have surfaced show the attackers escaping immediately after the shooting, triggering panic among guests at the wedding. Singh collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Senior police officials said preliminary investigations have been completed and multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the perpetrators. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and police are probing possible motives behind the killing, including personal rivalry or political enmity.