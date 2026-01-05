Assam hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake; no casualty reported | Northeast

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck central Assam early Monday morning, officials said. The tremor occurred at 4.17 am in Morigaon district at a depth of 50 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre was located in central Assam at latitude 26.37 N and longitude 92.29 E.

Tremors were felt across Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal, prompting people in several areas to rush out of their homes. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The Northeast region lies in a high seismic zone and is prone to earthquakes.