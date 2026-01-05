Madras High Court rejects superstition, orders return of idols seized over death claims

The Madras High Court recently examined an unusual petition filed by Karthik, a resident of Ennore, Chennai, who had installed idols of Goddess Sivasakthi Dhakshiswari along with Vinayagar and Veerabhadran in his home. He regularly conducted poojas and invited neighbours and devotees to participate in the worship.

Local authorities abruptly confiscated the idols, citing complaints from residents who claimed that several unnatural deaths in the area occurred after the installation of the idols. They alleged that the worship was the cause of misfortune and suspected that Karthik was attempting to convert his residence into a temple, prompting official intervention.

The High Court rejected these claims, holding that the authorities’ actions lacked legal, devotional, and scientific basis. It ordered the return of the idols with restrictions on noise and public disturbance. Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy emphasised that peaceful worship cannot be curtailed due to superstition and affirmed that religious beliefs should not be blamed for human misfortunes.