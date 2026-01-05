SC grants bail to five activists except Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case

The Supreme Court granted bail to five out of seven anti-CAA Muslim activists, except for ex-JNU scholars Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, on January 5. These include Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad. A two-judge bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria gave the verdict. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appeared for the Delhi police. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid, and Sidharth Luthra represented the accused.

Violence erupted when CAA supporters clashed with those who opposed it in February 2020. BJP leaders, including Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, and Abhay Verma, allegedly incited armed mobs against Muslim and Dalit protesters. The Delhi police reportedly stood as mute spectators in what was called a 'pogrom'. However, the anti-CAA activists were incriminated for a 'pre-planned' larger conspiracy to destabilise the country.