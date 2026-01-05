Viral video featuring TMC leader with stack of cash on table sparks political row in West Bengal

A video showing bundles of cash laid out on a table alongside a TMC leader has gone viral in West Bengal, sparking a political controversy ahead of the upcoming state elections. The clip shows TMC leader Mohammad Giasuddin Mondal seated near the cash, along with local businessman Rakibul Islam, while a voice in the video discusses payments “in cash or on finance.”

Another person is later seen arriving with a nylon bag filled with currency notes. Mondal has denied any wrongdoing, saying the video dates back to 2022 and is linked to a land deal in which he claims he had no direct role. Rakibul Islam also rejected the allegations, stating the money was related to a property transaction. Local TMC leaders said the matter is being looked into.