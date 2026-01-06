70 Odisha JNV students fall ill in jaundice outbreak in a week

A jaundice outbreak was reported at Odisha's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) residential school in Gurujanga, Khurda district. Nearly 70 out of 540 students from the residential school were affected last week. At least 200 students have left the campus with their parents as the disease spread. The outbreak was linked to the supply of contaminated drinking water to the students. A parent blamed it on the poor maintenance of the water tanks on the campus. However, the school authorities claimed that the tanks are cleaned twice a year. Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling stated that the situation has been brought under control.