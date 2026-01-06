Senior Congress leader, former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81 in Pune

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away at his Pune residence around 3.30 am on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 81.

A prominent leader from Pune, Kalmadi, served as Union Minister of State for Railways and represented the city several times in the Lok Sabha. He was also the former president of the Indian Olympic Association and played a key role at the national level for many years.

Leaders across party lines expressed grief and paid tribute. His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House till 2 pm, followed by cremation at Vaikunth crematorium at 3.30 pm.