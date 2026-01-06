Two Hindus killed in Bangladesh within 24 hours; attacks on minorities on the rise

Bangladesh has witnessed back-to-back killings of Hindu men within 24 hours, raising serious concerns over minority safety. A 40-year-old grocery shop owner was attacked in a crowded market in Narsingdi and later died of his injuries.

Just hours earlier, a 45-year-old factory owner and the acting editor of a local newspaper was shot and killed in Jashore. Attackers reportedly arrived on a motorcycle, argued with him, opened fire, and fled the scene.

These incidents have triggered fears among minorities, especially Hindus in Bangladesh. Local residents are demanding immediate arrests and strict punishment, saying minorities no longer feel safe in their daily lives.