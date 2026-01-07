BJP woman worker claims police disrobed her during arrest; cops deny allegation

A woman party worker of the Karnataka BJP alleged that the police assaulted and disrobed her. A video has surfaced that shows the worker with her clothes torn off and surrounded by male and female police officers

The police had detained her after she was accused of attacking government officials. Several BJP leaders have demanded that strict action be taken against the officers

However, the police claimed that she removed her clothes herself and also attacked the cops. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar stated that four women police officers got injured in the melee. One of the injured woman officers PSI Kalavati explains her version of the incident.