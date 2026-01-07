'I dont write magic realism, our people believe these stories to be real' - Subi Taba | RNG

Author Subi Taba, a writer and agriculture development officer from Arunachal Pradesh, speaks to The New Indian Express after receiving the Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman for Best Fiction for her book Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains.

The award-winning short story anthology captures the moral universe of mountain communities as they navigate tradition, identity, and change. In this conversation, Subi Taba discusses the inspiration behind the stories, the lived realities of the region, and how literature can preserve voices from the margins while responding to a changing world.

Watch this insightful conversation on storytelling, culture, and the significance of writing from India’s Northeast.