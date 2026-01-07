Madras HC orders police to block publication of ‘scandalous’ book on Justice GR Swaminathan

The Madras High Court stayed the release of a book that targets Justice GR Swaminathan, the judge who gave the order in Thiruparankundra deepam row. The court also initiated contempt proceedings against Keezhaikaatru Publishers, which published the book, and ordered seizure of the offending books. The book which will be released at the opening of the Chennai book fair was described as 'highly derogatory' and 'abusive' by the court. The book's title and visual portrayal on its cover appeared to ridicule the judge in the Court's opinion. The book depicts Justice G R Swaminathan as a sympathiser of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The petition was a PIL filed by Mr. Naveen Prasad. The petitioner named the Home Secretary and the DGP of police as respondents. He contended that despite representations made to the authorities on January 6, no preventive action has been taken so far.

In the petition, he argued that permitting the book to be sold at a large public forum like the Chennai Book Fair - would cause “serious and irreversible damage” to the credibility and institutional authority of courts.