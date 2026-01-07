MP Manickam Tagore confirms that DMK and Congress will fight 2026 elections together

MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday firmly denied speculation that the alliance between the Congress and the DMK in Tamil Nadu was facing a split, asserting that both parties remained committed to fighting together in the state.

Dismissing rumours of differences, Tagore said such reports were being deliberately circulated to create confusion ahead of crucial political developments. He underlined that the Congress and the DMK had a shared political understanding and a long-standing partnership, particularly in resisting the BJP’s influence in Tamil Nadu.

However, the Congress MP acknowledged that there was a need to speed up discussions on seat-sharing arrangements. He urged alliance leaders to accelerate negotiations and finalise them before Pongal, stressing that early clarity would help both parties focus on organisational work and election preparedness across the state.