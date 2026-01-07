Nobel laureate Amartya Sen gets SIR notice, TMC calls it attack on Bengali icons

The Election Commission sent an SIR notice to none other than the 92-year-old Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen. The notice was sent for a hearing to rectify a typo in his details during the ongoing exercise in West Bengal. However, EC had clarified that Sen need not appear in person at its office in Birbhum district's Bolpur for the correction. A Booth Level Officer (BLO) will be sent to his residence in Santiniketan.

However, the notices to celebrated Bengali icons like Sen did not go down well with TMC. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee called it a 'targeted attack' on the influential personalities in the state. Besides more than 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to issue notices to another one crore electors, asking them to appear at various centres for hearings as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.