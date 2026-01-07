Nation

Violence near Delhi mosque during demolition drive; 5 held, FIR filed, police probe conspiracy angle

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and detained five people in connection with the violence that erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area, an official said.

At least five police personnel were injured after some people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the force when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a court-mandated demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard.

