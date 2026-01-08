CM Mamata Banerjee slams 'nasty' Home Minister Amit Shah for raids on poll strategist's office

The Enforcement Directorate raided the office of the political consultancy firm I-PAC in Salt Lake. The ED conducted searches at the residence of a senior I-PAC functionary, Pratik Jain and the firm's office

The firm was working closely with West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress and several documents of the party are rumoured to have been confiscated. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the ED and Home Minister Amit Shah for carrying out the raid

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari hit back by saying that the CM was obstructing the work of central agencies