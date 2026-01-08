Trump greenlights US bill proposing 500% tariffs on buyers of Russian oil

Trump has approved a US bill imposing tariffs of 500% on countries importing Russian energy, including India and China. The bill is called the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 and is meant to cut off funding for Russia's military actions against Ukraine

The bill would apply under certain conditions, including if the U.S. president determines that the Russian government, or individuals acting on its behalf, are refusing to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine, violating any agreement reached, launching a new invasion, or attempting to undermine or overthrow Ukraine’s government

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has confirmed that bill could be put to a vote in Congress as early as next week. In a post on X he said, the bill was aimed at India, China, and Brazil to stop them from purchasing Russian oil