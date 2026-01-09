Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads protest march in Kolkata over ED action on I-PAC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest march in Kolkata against Enforcement Directorate raids at I-PAC offices. She was joined by senior Trinamool Congress leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and party supporters.

The march began from the 8B Bus Stand area on Friday. Supporters accused the BJP-led central government of misusing investigative agencies for political vendetta ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The protest came a day after Banerjee visited the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain during an ED raid. The chief minister alleged the agency attempted to seize TMC’s internal and confidential documents, claiming the data had no link to any financial investigation.