Delhi court orders framing of charges against Lalu Yadav and family in land for job case

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and others in the alleged land-for-job scam

The 2005 case alleges that Lalu Yadav, who was the Union Railway Minister, used his power to receive bribes in the form of properties in exchange for jobs

The CBI filed charge sheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, counsel for Lalu Prasad Yadav, claimed that they will challenge the order