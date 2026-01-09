Karnataka government to legally challenge against VB-G RAM G Act

The Karnataka state cabinet unanimously decided to legally challenge the Centre’s VB-G RAM G Act in court. The decision comes in the backdrop of the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram agitation’ by the Congress party. The party is set to launch a nationwide protest from January 10 to February 25.

The Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) is the Centre’s new rural employment scheme. The new act replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) amidst vociferous protests by the opposition during the winter session. VB G RAM G Act overhauled the guarantee scheme in aspects like funding, fund allocation, and federalism.

