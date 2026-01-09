‘Not accurate’: MEA rejects Lutnick’s Modi–Trump call claim, monitors US bill seeking 500% tariffs

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday rejected claims by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that an India–US trade deal failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not directly call US President Donald Trump.

The MEA said the characterisation of the discussions was “not accurate” and stressed that India remains interested in a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement with the US. He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to President Trump by phone on eight occasions in 2025.

Responding to a media query on President Trump backing a proposed US bill seeking 500% tariffs and secondary sanctions on countries importing Russian oil, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was fully aware of the legislation and was closely monitoring all related developments.