TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and others detained while holding a dharna in front of Amit Shah's office

Archan Kundu

Trinamool Congress MPs staged a dharna in front of Amit Shah's office in Delhi. The MPs include Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Mahua Moitra, Bapi Haldar, Saket Gokhale, Pratima Mondal, Kirti Azad and Dr Sharmila Sarkar

This is to protest the ED raid at I-PAC- TMC's political consultancy group's office. They held placards and raised slogans accusing the Centre of misusing central agencies to target opposition parties

Visuals of police removing MPs Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien by force from the protest site have come out

