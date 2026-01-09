Vijay’s Jana Nayagan postponed as Madras HC stays certification hours after clearance

Just hours after getting relief, Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has hit a legal roadblock. The Madras High Court has stayed a single-judge order that directed the Central Board of Film Certification to grant censor clearance to the film.

Earlier, Justice P.T. Asha had allowed the producers’ plea and ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A 16 certificate. However, the Censor Board challenged the order and sought an urgent hearing later the same day.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava and Justice Arul Murugan granted the stay on the CBFC’s appeal. The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on January 21, after the Pongal holidays.