Leaders of Kerala and Karnataka blame each other as Malayalam bill row intensifies

Kerala government's move to make Malayalam the compulsory first language in schools is facing backlash from Karnataka. The Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, was passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in October 2025. It mandates Malayalam as the compulsory first language in schools from classes 1 to 10

The Karnataka government alleges that the bill extends to areas with non-Malayalam medium schools, especially near the Karnataka–Kerala. The Bill still awaits the Governor’s assent as part of before becoming law

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the bill and said that he will oppose it. However, Kerala leaders point out that Clause 7 of the Malayalam Language Bill 2025 safeguards the rights of Tamil and Kannada speakers. Several leaders from both states criticised the stances of both governments