NCP and NCP (SP) share stage for upcoming Pune municipal polls

The NCP and NCP (SP) released a joint manifesto for the upcoming Pune municipal polls on January 15. NCP chief, Deputy Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar, and NCP (SP) and working President Supriya Sule shared the stage. The two regional parties joined forces after a political rift that broke the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party into two in 2023.

Ajit Pawar said the manifesto addresses key civic issues in the western city. The manifesto focused on water supply, traffic congestion, pothole-free roads, cleanliness, hi-tech healthcare services, pollution control, and slum rehabilitation.