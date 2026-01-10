Speeding Audi mows down pedestrians, kills one and injures fifteen

An Audi ran over pedestrians, killing one and injuring 15 others, in Rajasthan. The crash occurred near Kharabas Circle in the Journalist Colony area of Jaipur

This area has many food carts and temporary kiosks, due to which there will be crowds even late into the night. The speeding car rammed into a road divider, after which it crashed into several stalls and people. Several pedestrians managed to escape, while others were struck in the collision Police teams arrived at the spot and shifted all the injured to hospitals.

However, eyewitnesses blamed the police for coming late and not taking the matter seriously. After a preliminary investigation, officials confirmed that four people were inside the Audi at the time of the crash