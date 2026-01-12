After Raj Thackeray’s ‘rasmalai’ jab, BJP’s Annamalai hits back

A war of words has erupted between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai over remarks on Mumbai. Raj Thackeray mocked Annamalai as “Rasmalai” and questioned his right to comment on matters related to Maharashtra.

It all started after Annamalai said Bombay is not a city in Maharashtra but an international city, triggering sharp reactions from opposition leaders. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised Annamalai, calling him “zero in the BJP”.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended Annamalai, saying the remarks were distorted and blown out of proportion. Annamalai’s weak Hindi led to the use of “Bombay” instead of Mumbai, Fadnavis said. BJP leader K Annamalai later responded strongly to Raj Thackeray’s remarks.