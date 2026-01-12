'Hindutva asks 80% Hindus to fear 14% muslims' Congress leader's critique of Hindutva

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar sparked controversy on Sunday with remarks on Hindutva during a public address in Kolkata. Speaking at a discussion forum, Aiyar described Hindutva as “Hinduism in a state of paranoia,” triggering sharp reactions from political opponents. His comments quickly drew attention on social media and in political circles, with critics accusing him of making divisive statements, while supporters defended his right to articulate an ideological critique.

Aiyar sought to draw a clear distinction between Hinduism as an ancient spiritual and philosophical tradition and Hindutva as a modern political ideology. According to him, Hinduism is rooted in pluralism, tolerance, and diverse interpretations, whereas Hindutva, he argued, seeks to reshape religious identity for political mobilisation. He maintained that equating the two undermines the inclusive nature of Hindu religious thought.

Further elaborating on his argument, Aiyar claimed that Hindutva thrives on creating a sense of fear among the Hindu majority. He said the ideology promotes the narrative that “80 per cent Hindus are being made to fear 14 per cent Muslims,” which, in his view, fosters insecurity and social polarisation.