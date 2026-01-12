ISRO faces second consecutive setback with PSLV-C62 suffers anomaly during third stage

The PSLV-C62 mission suffered a major setback on Monday, January 12, 2026. ISRO Chief V Narayanan confirmed that the mission encountered an anomaly during flight, with disturbances observed at the end of the third stage.

He said the flight path deviated from the planned trajectory and that the data is being analysed. The launch took place at 10:18 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

This was ISRO’s first satellite launch of 2026. and follows the PSLV-C61 setback in May 2025, which experienced a technical glitch in the third stage.