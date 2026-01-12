Karur stampede: TVK chief Vijay appears before the CBI in Delhi for questioning

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay arrived in New Delhi on a chartered flight from Chennai on Monday to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede probe. He proceeded directly to the CBI headquarters, where officials are expected to record his statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

The CBI is questioning Vijay on the planning, organisation, and execution of the political rally in Karur that turned tragic, claiming the lives of 41 people in a stampede. Investigators are examining whether adequate crowd management measures were in place and have sought documents related to permissions, coordination with district authorities, and arrangements made with the local police.

Meanwhile, a large number of Vijay’s fans gathered outside the CBI office to express solidarity with the actor-politician. Security was tightened in the area to manage the crowd and maintain order. TVK sources said Vijay is cooperating fully with the investigation and remains committed to ensuring accountability and justice for the victims.