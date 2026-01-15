Supreme Court asks Vijay to go to High Court with Jana Nayagan plea

In a setback to actor-turned politician Vijay, Supreme Court refused to hear his plea regarding Janaya Nayagan movie. Vijay's last movie Jana Nayagan is awaiting clearance certificate from the Censor Board

Previously, the board was asked to grant clearance by Justice P.T. Asha at the Madras High Court. However, a two-judge bench stayed the order that was directed to the Central Board of Film Certification

The Supreme Court asked the Madras HC's division bench to decide the appeal relating to the movie by January 20. Many rumours are swirling that the stalling of the movie is a move by the BJP government at the Centre. Vijay is all set for his electoral debut with his party the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), in the Assembly elections. Political leaders including Rahul Gandhi have come out in support of Vijay