'Anti-national act' Rahul Gandhi on erasable ink row in Maharashtra civic polls

S Pranava Maheshwari

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Election Commission over allegations in the Maharashtra civic polls. There were complaints that the ink used during the civic polls could be erased. He termed 'Vote chori' an anti-national act and accused the EC of 'gaslighting citizens'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had earlier accused State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare of siding with the ruling BJP-led alliance. Waghmare has announced an inquiry into the issue and warned that any attempt to spread misinformation would invite legal action. State Election Commissioner Dinesh T. Waghmare posted a video where he explained the confusion regarding the ink.

