Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai; 1,100 bulls, 600 tamers

Nearly 1,100 bulls and 600 tamers are participating in the Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai, the second major bull-taming event of the season. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the event on Friday morning. Palamedu follows the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu and comes ahead of the final event at Alanganallur on January 17.

Winners among bulls and tamers will receive prizes, including cars, bikes, and other rewards. Over 2,200 police personnel are deployed, with two dozen galleries set up for spectators. Medical teams, ambulances, and Red Cross volunteers are on standby to handle emergencies