Indian ship with 16 onboard detained in Iran, Family of crew appeals to PM Modi

Sixteen Indian crew members aboard the tanker MT Valiant Roar have reportedly been taken into custody by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), triggering concern among families and authorities in India. The vessel was intercepted on December 8 near the port of Dibba on the United Arab Emirates coast while transiting regional waters. Iranian authorities have accused the ship of smuggling approximately 6,000 metric tonnes of fuel, an allegation that has not been independently verified.

Following the interception, the crew members were detained, and communication with them has been severely restricted. The incident comes amid heightened maritime vigilance in the region, where fuel smuggling and sanctions enforcement have remained sensitive issues. Families of the detained sailors say they were initially informed through unofficial channels and have since been anxiously awaiting confirmation of their loved ones’ safety. The lack of clear information has added to the distress, prompting appeals for urgent diplomatic intervention by the Indian government.

Among the detained crew is Engineer Ketan Mehta, whose parents have made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take immediate steps to secure their son’s release. Speaking to the media, they said they have not been able to speak with Ketan for more than two weeks and remain deeply worried about his health and well-being.