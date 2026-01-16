Life around Jallikattu: How former bull tamer Manirathinam continues his passion against all odds

In a small house in Madurai, 28-year-old Manirathinam lives with quiet determination. Manirathinam, a former Jallikattu bull tamer and school dropout, lost an eye at Alanganallur, but not his passion for the sport. He owns and trains two bulls, teaches children the art of bull taming, and earns a living by crafting accessories for bulls.

Despite financial struggles, his love for Jallikattu remains unwavering. Manirathinam's story has caught the attention of a film producer, who is planning to make a short film about his life.

For now, he continues to make ends meet by working as a middleman in the bull trade. While his mother holds on to the hope that he'll one day settle down and get married. But for Manirathinam, Jallikattu remains his true calling. He will continue to pursue it with passion, despite the odds.