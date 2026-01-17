Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls Indore 'smart city' in new model with no drinking water

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Indore on January 17 after the diarrhoea outbreak. He met 18 bereaved families, who lost their family members in the Bhagirathpura area since December 24, 2025. Gandhi had handed over cheques of Rs. one lakh each to the families he met. He also paid a visit to the patients under treatment at the Bombay Hospital. Rahul demanded that the government take responsibility for its negligence and provide compensation to the affected families. At least 24 people, including a six-month-old Avyan, have died in the incident, which has not yet confirmed by the district administration.