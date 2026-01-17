TMC MP Mahua Moitra hits back at PM Modi's remarks on infiltration in West Bengal

TMC MP Mahua Moitra hit back at PM Modi's remarks on infiltration in West Bengal on January 17. Modi alleged that 'large-scale infiltration' had altered the state’s demography, triggered riots in districts such as Malda and Murshidabad, and thrived due to the ruling party’s 'patronage and syndicate raj'. He promised to take action against the infiltrators if the BJP is voted into power. However, Mahua called Modi's remarks 'dog whistling' and underlined the violence faced by the Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states such as Odisha and Haryana.